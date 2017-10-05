Five Arrested in Kent County Burglary Ring - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Five Arrested in Kent County Burglary Ring

DOVER, De. -- Delaware State Police arrested five people involved in a burglary ring in Kent County.

According to Delaware State Police, a three-month joint investigation with Maryland State Police found that Christopher Bacon of Hartly, 38 of Hartly, and Harry McKnight Jr., 44 of Henderson, Maryland, were involved in numerous burglaries throughout western and northern Kent County, Smyrna and Caroline County Maryland. These burglaries started at the beginning of July, 2017.

Police said these suspects targeted residences and garages containing firearms, ammunition, lawn equipment, riding mowers, tools, jewelry, cash, and electronics, before selling the property for cash or trading it for narcotics. Police discovered that the 200 block of Wilson Private Drive, Smyrna and the 1000 block of Lentz Road, Henderson, Maryland, were where stolen property was traded. 

On September 28, 2017, police searched the residence in Smyrna and said they found many different types of guns, ammunition, drugs and $2,579.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police said three others were arrested in connection to these robberies. Vance L. Taylor, 22 of Smyrna, and Gerald Edmonds, 23 of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were arrested with Hartly and McKnight on September 28. Greg A. Grantland, 43 of Smyrna, was arrested on October 3. All five people have been committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on various charges.

 

 

 

 

