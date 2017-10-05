Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del. - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del.

Posted: 10/05/2017 00:11:00 -04:00 Updated:
A fire broke out at the Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del. Wednesday night. (Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.) A fire broke out at the Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del. Wednesday night. (Photo: Indian River Vol. Fire Co.)

HARBESON, Del. - Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, Del., Wednesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters from Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Georgetown and the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire around 9:30 PM. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, the fire escalated to a second alarm.

There is no word yet on the extent or cause of the fire. More details will be added as they are available.

