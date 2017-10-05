Del-Tech Offers Correctional Officer Certificate Program

DOVER, Del. -- A new program that started this month at Delaware Technical Community College allows people to get help with the hiring process for correctional officers while also working toward a college degree.

The Correctional Officer Certificate program allows participants to take classes offered at the college to receive the certification, which boosts testing scores during the hiring process by 10 points.

Additionally, school officials say participants hired as correctional officers can receive credits that boost them toward more than half the required credits needed to receive an associate's degree in criminal justice.