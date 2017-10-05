Police Seek ID of Kent County Burglary Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Seek ID of Kent County Burglary Suspect

Posted: 10/05/2017 07:25:00 -04:00 Updated:
Video surveillance photo of Kent County burglary suspect. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police) Video surveillance photo of Kent County burglary suspect. (Photo credit: Delaware State Police)

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in numerous burglaries throughout Kent County.

Police said the most recent incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 4, when an alarm activation was received by the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) at the Uncle Willies located at 5485 South DuPont Highway in Woodside.  Troopers responded to the store and observed the glass to a door on the south side had been shattered.  Further investigation revealed the suspect(s) entered the store by using an unknown object to break the window and then removed an ATM before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A similar incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, when an alarm activation was received by the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) at the Shore Stop located at 16381 South DuPont Highway in Harrington.  Troopers and officers from the Harrington Police Department responded to the store and observed the glass to a door on the north side had been shattered.  Further investigation revealed the suspect(s) entered the store by using an unknown object to break the window and then removed an ATM before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Detectives believe three other burglaries committed at Meineke (1312 South DuPont Highway in Dover), Ollie's (1732 South Governors Ave. in Dover), and Burke's Tire (3892 North DuPont Highway in Dover) are associated with this suspect(s).  In each of these incidents, the suspect(s) broke into the businesses and removed cash and a trailer was taken from Burke's Tire.

The suspect depicted in the surveillance image appears to be a male wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a beanie on his head, and a mask covering the lower portion of his face.  No other information is available on a possible second suspect.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspects involved is asked to contact Detective B. Beck at 302-698-8527. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

