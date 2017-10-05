4 Police Raids in Pocomoke Net Cocaine, Firearms

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Four drug raids in Pocomoke City resulted in the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, firearms and the recovery of stolen property, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office reports that on Sept. 27, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, with assistance from several allied agencies, executed search and seizure warrants at four individual locations in Pocomoke. These search and seizure warrants, along with the indictments of several people from Pocomoke, stems from an undercover cocaine distribution investigation that has transpired over the last three months.

Authorities said approximately 36 grams of cocaine was recovered, along with 30 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of MDMA, as well as $1,404 in cash and two loaded firearms. Investigators said various items of stolen property were recovered from one home as well.

The following individuals have been arrested or currently wanted on an outstanding indictment.

Arron Brown , charged with possession of MDMA and two counts of distribution of cocaine

, charged with possession of MDMA and two counts of distribution of cocaine Marvin Handy , charged with possession of cocaine

, charged with possession of cocaine Wayne Collins , charged with possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute

, charged with possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute Laquan Townsend, charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of a firearm by prohibited person, possession of short-barreled rifle and possession of firearm during drug trafficking

Members of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were also on scene and are conducting a parallel investigation regarding burglary and thefts.