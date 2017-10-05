Virginia Attorney General's Race Heats up With Dueling Ads - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Attorney General's Race Heats up With Dueling Ads

Posted: 10/05/2017 09:23:00 -04:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- As the Virginia attorney general's race heats up, Republican challenger John Adams and Democratic incumbent Mark Herring are releasing new television ads.

An ad by Adams to begin airing this weekend criticizes Herring for using money from a 2014 Medicaid fraud settlement to pay raises for lawyers in his office. Adams called those "backdoor pay raises."

It's the latest in a series of attack ads that both Adams and Herring have used in the race.

Herring's campaign manager called the ad a "lie" and "just the latest sign that his campaign is desperate."

Herring, meanwhile, began running an ad Wednesday that touts his work in reducing a decades-old backlog of 3,000 untested rape kits.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del.

    Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del.

    10/05/2017 00:11:00 -04:002017-10-05 04:11:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:44 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:44:20 GMT
    Wednesday night's fire scene at the Allen Harim plant in Harbeson, Del.Wednesday night's fire scene at the Allen Harim plant in Harbeson, Del.
    Multiple fire companies responded to a Wednesday night fire at the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, authorities said.More
    Multiple fire companies responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday night in the packing room of the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, authorities said.More

  • 4 Police Raids in Pocomoke Net Cocaine, Firearms

    4 Police Raids in Pocomoke Net Cocaine, Firearms

    10/05/2017 08:03:00 -04:002017-10-05 12:03:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:41:27 GMT
    Four drug raids in Pocomoke City, Md. resulted in the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, firearms and the recovery of stolen property, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.More
    Four drug raids in Pocomoke City, Md. resulted in the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, firearms and the recovery of stolen property, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.More

  • Five Arrested in Kent County Burglary Ring

    Five Arrested in Kent County Burglary Ring

    10/05/2017 00:07:00 -04:002017-10-05 04:07:00 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-10-05 12:41:15 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police arrested five people involved in a burglary ring in Kent County.More
    Delaware State Police say troopers have arrested five people involved in a burglary ring in Kent County.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. 

    Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home.  Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.  A storm in August left the couple sleeping on a floor surrounded by unpacked boxes.

    More

    A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. 

    Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home.  Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.  A storm in August left the couple sleeping on a floor surrounded by unpacked boxes.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices