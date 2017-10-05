Passenger Dragged off Flight Claims Racial Profiling - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Passenger Dragged off Flight Claims Racial Profiling

Posted: 10/05/2017 09:50:00 -04:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- A woman seen on video being dragged off a Southwest Airlines flight in Maryland has said she believes she was a victim of racial profiling.

Anila Daulatzai, who is Muslim, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" Thursday that she was mistreated after she told the crew on a Sept. 26 flight to Los Angeles that she was allergic to dogs in the cabin.

She said the crew initially agreed she could sit far away from the dogs, but later told her they were concerned about her being on the plane.

Southwest Airlines said Daulatzai told flight attendants she had a life-threatening allergy.

Daulatzai insisted that she repeatedly and calmly explained that her allergy was not life-threatening.

Daulatzai said she believes she was a victim of racism. "I was a brown woman with a hoodie," she said.

