Dover Man, Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested a Dover man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. 

Shawn Hicks, 37, was being investigated for selling crack cocaine when he was approached by officers outside of his apartment on Par Haven Drive. Officers discovered 19-year-old Shanaia Wright inside, police said.  

According to police, officers searched the property and found 21.4 grams of crack cocaine, 1.1 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hicks was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana and two counts of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to James T. Vaughn Correction Center in default of $26,501 secured bond. 

Wright was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, conspiracy second degree, possession of marijuana, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Center in default of $26,501 secured bond. 

