Frankford Man Arrested for Drug Possession - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Frankford Man Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Cocaine

Posted: 10/05/2017 12:33:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del.- Millsboro police have arrested a Frankford man accused of dealing heroin and cocaine. 

Police say on Wednesday, Oct. 4, an officer on patrol saw Desmone Justice enter a vehicle near the 200 building of Old Landing Apartments.

According to Delaware State Police, Justice had active warrants out for his arrest. 

Justice was arrested and the officer said he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from him. Police say a search revealed 12.2 grams of marijuana in his possession.

A further search of Justice's vehicle located 45 bags of heroin, 17.8 grams of cocaine, 2 Suboxone films, various types of drug paraphernalia and $18,196 in cash, according to police.

Justice was taken to the Millsboro Police Station and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to deliver heroin
  • Possession with the intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jutice was taken to JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,501.00 cash only bond. He was also processed and arraigned on his outstanding warrants issued by the Delaware State Police and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,100 secured bond.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. 

    Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home.  Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.  A storm in August left the couple sleeping on a floor surrounded by unpacked boxes.

    More

    A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. 

    Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home.  Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.  A storm in August left the couple sleeping on a floor surrounded by unpacked boxes.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices