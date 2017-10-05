Frankford Man Arrested for Dealing Heroin, Cocaine

MILLSBORO, Del.- Millsboro police have arrested a Frankford man accused of dealing heroin and cocaine.

Police say on Wednesday, Oct. 4, an officer on patrol saw Desmone Justice enter a vehicle near the 200 building of Old Landing Apartments.

According to Delaware State Police, Justice had active warrants out for his arrest.

Justice was arrested and the officer said he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from him. Police say a search revealed 12.2 grams of marijuana in his possession.

A further search of Justice's vehicle located 45 bags of heroin, 17.8 grams of cocaine, 2 Suboxone films, various types of drug paraphernalia and $18,196 in cash, according to police.

Justice was taken to the Millsboro Police Station and charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver heroin

Possession with the intent to deliver cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jutice was taken to JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,501.00 cash only bond. He was also processed and arraigned on his outstanding warrants issued by the Delaware State Police and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,100 secured bond.