Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Over DACA in Maryland

Immigrant rights groups have sued the Trump administration over its termination of a program that protects young people brought to the United States illegally.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Maryland federal court Thursday, argues that the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program didn't follow the necessary procedures, and is discriminatory against Mexicans and Central Americans. The suit also alleges that the decision violates the Fifth Amendment because the administration has walked back a guarantee that sensitive information provided on DACA applications won't be used for enforcement purposes.

CASA de Maryland and other groups filed suit against President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in addition to four government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and their department heads.

