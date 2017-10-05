County Council Clashes on Free Land

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council has mixed feelings about accepting a free stretch of land on Connelly Mill Road.

The 235 acre property has an estimated worth of over $1 million, but some council members say the county has enough land and they never do anything with it.

"My concern though is that the county has a lot of other land that it owns, that it doesn't allow the public to use. It isn't being developed in the ways that it was intended when it was purchased," Councilman Marc Kilmer said.

Kilmer said the land might be free, but it still comes with a price.

"There is no specific use that's vital to the county with the land. So I have a very hard time seeing why we should take it off the tax rolls when we don't really need it," Kilmer said.

The county would no longer receive the taxes landowners already pay on the property, but Councilman John Hall said it doesn't matter. Hall said the county would have 50 years to make a profit on the property if it was left untouched because of its million dollar value.

The land is directly adjacent to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road. Hall suggested expanding the softball and baseball fields as an asset to the county. Councilman Joe Holloway said he disagrees. After walking the property he said it would be tough to build anything on it because of the landscape. Some of the acreage, according to Holloway, goes through creek beds and wouldn't be suitable for flat sports fields.

The County Executive's Office said they'll be presenting potential plans for the site in the coming weeks. The owners of the Connelly Mill Road property requested a decision to accept the gift by the end of December.