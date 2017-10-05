County Council Clashes on Free Land - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

County Council Clashes on Free Land

Posted: 10/05/2017 16:22:00 -04:00 Updated:

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council has mixed feelings about accepting a free stretch of land on Connelly Mill Road. 

The 235 acre property has an estimated worth of over $1 million, but some council members say the county has enough land and they never do anything with it. 

"My concern though is that the county has a lot of other land that it owns, that it doesn't allow the public to use. It isn't being developed in the ways that it was intended when it was purchased," Councilman Marc Kilmer said. 

Kilmer said the land might be free, but it still comes with a price. 

"There is no specific use that's vital to the county with the land. So I have a very hard time seeing why we should take it off the tax rolls when we don't really need it," Kilmer said. 

The county would no longer receive the taxes landowners already pay on the property, but Councilman John Hall said it doesn't matter.  Hall said the county would have 50 years to make a profit on the property if it was left untouched because of its million dollar value. 

The land is directly adjacent to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex on Naylor Mill Road.  Hall suggested expanding the softball and baseball fields as an asset to the county. Councilman Joe Holloway said he disagrees.  After walking the property he said it would be tough to build anything on it because of the landscape.  Some of the acreage, according to Holloway, goes through creek beds and wouldn't be suitable for flat sports fields. 

The County Executive's Office said they'll be presenting potential plans for the site in the coming weeks.  The owners of the Connelly Mill Road property requested a decision to accept the gift by the end of December. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    Delaware State Police Responding to Barricade Situation in Lincoln

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

    A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police. 

    State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."

    More

  • Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del.

    Fire at Allen Harim Poultry Plant in Harbeson, Del.

    Multiple fire companies responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday night in the packing room of the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, authorities said.  Firefighters from the Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Georgetown and the Indian River volunteer fire companies responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, the fire escalated to a second alarm.

    More

    Multiple fire companies responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday night in the packing room of the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, authorities said.  Firefighters from the Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Georgetown and the Indian River volunteer fire companies responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, the fire escalated to a second alarm.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices