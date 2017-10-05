Salisbury Police Department Looking to Update Community with Interactive Briefings

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is hoping weekly "interactive briefings" on social media will promote transparency and keep the public up to date on happenings in the city.

The briefings are live-streamed on Periscope, a Twitter application, every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

During the broadcast, officers discuss topics such as crime trends and patterns in an effort to make the public aware and participate in crime reduction efforts.

Police Chief Barbara Duncan said the briefings are a way to interact with folks at home, as people are able to comment and ask questions in real time.

The briefings average about 300 viewers one the broadcast ends.

Chief Duncan said the department is looking for ways to develop the briefings.