Winning Pumpkin at Va. Fair Weighs in at Nearly 1K Pounds

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) - The winning pumpkin at the Virginia State Fair this year broke its grower's record, weighing in at nearly 1,000 pounds.

Ricky Atkins brought home a blue ribbon for a pumpkin weighing 972.6 pounds. Atkins won the contest last year with a slightly lighter pumpkin, weighing only 879.5 pounds.

The giant pumpkin and giant watermelon judging took place on Sept. 30. The winning watermelon, weighing 226.7 pounds, was grown by Hank Houston, who holds the state fair record for largest pumpkin, clocking in at 1,340.7 pounds.

Winning entries will be on view until Sunday at the Meadow Event Park.

