Kent County Couple Returns Home After Surviving Crowed Targeted in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

FELTON, Del. -- A couple from Kent County on Wednesday returned home from a trip to Las Vegas, where they survived the mass shooting on Sunday that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

Joanie Messick-Rauda and her husband Carlos Rauda were in the crowd watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when authorities said Stephen Paddock opened fire on the audience from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

"At first (Jason Aldean) stopped, then he sang some more and it went on again," Joanie Messick-Rauda said of the moment when bullets started to rain down on the crowd.

But people soon realized the sound they were hearing was gunfire and Messick-Rauda said she and her husband reacted.

"We got down, but then other people started running, so that's when I got tramped a little and my leg got caught. Carlos had started running, but then he came back to get the people off me," she said.

"At that moment, to be honest, you don't have any idea, how you're going to get out of that situation," Carlos Rauda said.

The couple made their way to some Coca-Cola trailers, Messick-Rauda said, hoping to find cover.

"The bullets were just coming down and then a girl got shot underneath. At that point I told Carlos, 'We're not safe here. We gotta go,'" she said.

Rauda said they eventually were able to flee amid a break in the gunfire and make their way through a parking lot and then into a residential area where they found shelter.

"I'm so happy, I can't believe it like...We were so close to other people who were falling off to the floor, bleeding all over," he said.

After calling their children to let them know they were OK, Messick-Rauda said she and Carlos spent the remainder of their trip in Vegas, the city where they got married in 2009.

"We're gonna go to concerts. We're going to go to Vegas," she said. "We got married there, we're going to go back in January. We're going. It's not going to hinder us."