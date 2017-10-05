Lawmakers Battle Over New Tax Reform Plan



CHESTERTOWN, M.d. - U.S. Congressman Andy Harris and fellow Republican, House Speaker Paul Ryan, are pushing President Trump's tax reform plan.

"We've got to get these rates down so that it makes sense to keep businesses here," Ryan said to a crowd.

Both lawmakers took a tour of the Dixon Company in Chestertown Thursday afternoon.

At a Q&A session afterwards, Ryan said businesses will see the largest tax cuts with the new plan cuts that he Harris say will encourage business owners to create more jobs and keep them in the U.S.

"For the hardworking American, the chance is overwhelming, they are going to get indirect and direct effects on this bill," Harris said.

A challenger to Harris - Demcorat Michael Pullen says those incentives for business owners won't work.

"It's a rehash of the same failed policies that benefit the rich at the expense of the middle," Pullen said.

Rather than incentives, Pullen says lawmakers should look to cut taxes and increase benefits for workers first.

"It doesn't benefit this state. It doesn't benefit the middle class. It doesn't benefit workers."