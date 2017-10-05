Council member Calls for Removal of Bike Lanes on Coastal Highwa - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Council member Calls for Removal of Bike Lanes on Coastal Highway

Bicyclists might not be able to ride a bike on Ocean City's Coastal highway in the future. Council member, Tony DeLuca wants all bike lanes removed from Coastal Highway and Baltimore Avenue.

Bryan DePhillip works on Ocean City's boardwalk, near Baltimore Avenue.

He's one of many bicyclists that bike along Baltimore Avenue and Coastal Highway to get around town.

With a new proposed project, DePhillip might have to find a new route to work.

"I've been biking down coastal highway for five years--I work at Mother's Cantina, says DePhillip."

Tony DeLucas is a member of Ocean City's Council and Transportation Committee and he's hoping to move all bike lanes on Baltimore Avenue and Coastal Highway towards side streets and alleys.

"We've had accidents on 60th street...accidents up north, we just, it's not safe. it's too crowded, out there...it's not crowded back there at all, says DeLuca."

His motivation for this project?

A 21-year-old seasonal worker who was hit by an SUV while riding her bike along Coastal Highway this past summer.

Some bicyclists think the removal of the bike lanes is a bad idea.

"I think what they could do is make them a little safer but to remove them would be a big mistake, says Susan Getcon."

Cindy Ayd lives in Ocean City and says she never rides her bike along Coastal Highway.

"I think it's a great idea. it's very dangerous. I think they need to come up with an alternative route," says Ayd.

DeLuca tells WBOC, he's hoping the town receives grant money to work on this project so it doesn't come out of taxpayers pockets.

He says there's no time frame of when the project will be completed since it must be approved by different communities in Ocean City.

