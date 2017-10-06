Crews Respond to Vehicle Submerged in Warwick River - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crews Respond to Vehicle Submerged in Warwick River

Posted: 10/05/2017 23:59:00 -04:00 Updated:

SECRETARY, Md. -- Officials are investigating after crews responded to a call Thursday night of a vehicle that was submerged in the Warwick River. 

According to Chief Brian Kimmey of the Secretary Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded to the call around 8:34 p.m., where a man driving a vehicle ended up in the Warwick River near the Warwick Landing Bridge in Secretary. Chief Kimmey said the man was transported to Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge.

The vehicle was submerged 10-feet underwater and at least six divers were in the river looking for it on the north side of the bridge, he said. 

Various police and fire departments were on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. 

WBOC News will continue to update you as more details become available. 

 

 

 

 

