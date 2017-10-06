Crews Respond to Vehicle Submerged in Warwick River

Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.More
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday night in the packing room of the Allen Harim poultry plant in Harbeson, authorities said. Firefighters from the Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Georgetown and the Indian River volunteer fire companies responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, the fire escalated to a second alarm.More
A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Lincoln and may possibly be armed, according to Delaware State Police.
State troopers said they responded to the 18000 block of Johnson Road shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. They were called to check on an "unstable male subject alone in the house."More
