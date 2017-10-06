Crisfield Police Investigating Homicide

CRISFIELD, Md. - Crisfield police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Friday morning.

Police said officers received several calls just before 12:30 am Friday for reports of shots fired in the area of 130 Somers Cove Apartments. When officers arrived, police said they found a black male, about 25-years-old, lying dead in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Police said the man had multiple gunshots to his upper torso.

The victim's identity was not released Friday morning and police did not indicate if they had any suspects.

Anyone with information relevant to this crime is asked to contact the Crisfield Police Department at (410)968-1323.