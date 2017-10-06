Man Struck and Killed by Pickup in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Delaware State Police say a 24-year-old Virginia man died after being struck by a pickup truck late Thursday night on Coastal Highway (SR1) in Fenwick Island.

Troopers said it happened at around 11 p.m. as a 50-year-old Fenwick Island man was operating a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup southbound on the highway and approaching South Croppers Circle in the right lane. Police said that meantime, a 24-year-old Suffolk, Va. man was with a group of people and vehicles that were parked on the southbound shoulder of the SR1, just south of South Croppers Circle, and was standing on the right edge of the right travel lane directly in the path of the pickup. Investigators said that as a result, the front right of the pickup struck the 24-year-old, throwing him onto the southbound shoulder.

Police said that after the impact, the pickup continued southbound approximately one mile before stopping in the Sunrise Shopping Plaza in Fenwick Island.

The 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the 50-year-old driver of the pickup was uninjured in the crash, but was transported to an area hospital for an undetermined medical condition.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident and no charges have been filed at this time. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor on behalf of the pickup driver or the pedestrian, according to police.

SR1 southbound at South Croppers Circle was closed for approximately four and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.