Panel Eyes Potential Benefits of Offshore Wind Development

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A state panel formed to study the potential environmental and economic development benefits to Delaware from offshore wind energy development is getting down to work.

A key issue for the group, meeting for the first time on Friday, is the costs and benefits for electric utility customers in Delaware.

The working group is chaired by Bruce Burcat, a former Public Service Commission official who currently serves as executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition.

The panel is scheduled to submit a report by Dec. 15 with recommendations on short- and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, as well as plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry.

    DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The police chief of Clayton has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge. Chief Brian Hill was charged the evening of Aug. 12 with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane
    Delaware State Police say a 24-year-old Virginia man died after being struck by a pickup truck late Thursday night on Coastal Highway (SR1) in Fenwick Island.
    U.S. Congressman Andy Harris and fellow Republican, House Speaker Paul Ryan, are pushing President Trump's tax reform plan.
    The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior. 

    With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.

    A couple from Kent County on Wednesday returned home from a trip to Las Vegas, where they survived the mass shooting on Sunday that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

    Joanie Messick-Rauda and her husband Carlos Rauda were in the crowd watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when authorities said Stephen Paddock opened fire on the audience from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

