Franchot Seeking Fourth Term as Maryland's Comptroller

Posted: 10/06/2017 09:44:00 -04:00
Comptroller Peter Franchot is shown announcing his bid for reelection to a fourth term.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is seeking his fourth term as the state's chief tax collector.

Franchot filed his re-election papers Thursday at the Board of Elections in Annapolis. He was first elected in 2006 and is already the third longest-serving comptroller in the state's history.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your comptroller," Franchot said in his reelection announcement. "With your support, I've worked every day to deliver the best customer service possible to the taxpayers who hired me, protect Maryland families from fraud and identity theft, and save your hard-earned money by fighting wasteful spending and debt."

Franchot is the first Democrat to file papers for comptroller. One Republican - Anjali Reed Phukan of Worcester County - has filed election papers.

