Easton Man Arrested In Connection With Robbery

EASTON, Md.- An Easton man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection with robbery.

On Sept. 14, officers were called to the 100 block of South Park Street in Easton for a report of a robbery. 

According to police, officers learned that four men had approached a parked car. One of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the driver to empty his pockets.

Police identified 21-year-old Cortez D. Murray as one of the suspects and a warrant was issued. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, assault first degree, conspiracy to commit assault first degree and assault second degree. He's being held on no bond.

The Easton Police Department is working to identify the other suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-822-1111.

