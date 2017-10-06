Ex-Maryland Rep. Edwards Running for County Executive

The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior.
With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.
A couple from Kent County on Wednesday returned home from a trip to Las Vegas, where they survived the mass shooting on Sunday that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.
Joanie Messick-Rauda and her husband Carlos Rauda were in the crowd watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when authorities said Stephen Paddock opened fire on the audience from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.
