One Dead & One in Critical Condition After Shooting in Milton

MILTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a domestic homicide in Milton that has left one man dead and another woman in critical condition.

The incident happened on , troopers responded to Sunland Dr. and learned that a 61-year-old man was armed with an unknown type of firearm with his wife inside the house.

Police established a perimeter around the house and began communicating with the man over the phone. Troopers say the man then began to threaten them.

According to officers, gunshots were heard inside of the home and communication was lost. Shortly after the gunshots, a 911 call was placed by the 60-year-old woman saying they had both been shot.

Police then entered the home and found the two in a bedroom, where the man was pronounced dead by Sussex County Paramedics. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

EMS took the woman to Beebe Healthcare before airlifting her to Christiana Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident while they conduct interviews.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-698-8561.