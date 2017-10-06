Police Searching for Suspects in Lewes Car Break-Ins

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a number of car break-ins.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, windows to three different cars were smashed as they were parked at the Lewes Dog Park on Great Marsh Circle. The suspect(s) took purposes that were in plain view from inside the cars before leaving the area, police said.

Within an hour of the break-ins, two men attempted to use stolen credit cards at the Walmart in Milford.

Anyone with information about the identities of these men are asked to contact the Lewes Police Department at 302-654-6264.