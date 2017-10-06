Assateague Horse Struck and Killed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Assateague Horse Struck and Killed

Posted: 10/06/2017
Jester, pictured here, was an 18-year-old stallion that was struck and killed on the causeway near the Assateague bridge. (Photo: National Park Service) Jester, pictured here, was an 18-year-old stallion that was struck and killed on the causeway near the Assateague bridge. (Photo: National Park Service)

BERLIN, Md.- Authorities say a horse was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Assateague Island.

According to the National Park Service, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on the causeway near the bridge in Maryland. Officials said the horse N2BHSX (Jester) was dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene, and as there was no obvious trauma to the horse, his death was presumed to have been caused by severe internal injuries.

Jester was an 18-year-old stallion whose range has been centered around the causeway since 2004, according to officials. He had one mare, 29-year-old M17GM (Dee's Heart). NPS law enforcement is investigating the accident to determine if charges against the driver should be filed.

Of the 31 horses that have been killed on seashore roads since 1982, 17 have been killed on the causeway near the bridge. The NPS is reminding drivers to do the following:

  • Remain alert to horse movements along the road. Horses may react in ways that you do not expect. Horses may be easily startled into traffic by something that is not obvious to the people in a car, such as a horse fly bite, the whinny of another horse or rumbling truck engines.
  • Don’t encourage the horses to come to your vehicle. Not only is this illegal, it encourages the horses to stay near the road to look for handouts.
  • Obey all posted speed limits. However, when approaching the horses on the side of the road, it may be necessary to drive SLOWER than the posted speed limit.

