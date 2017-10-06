Assateague Horse Struck and Killed

Jester, pictured here, was an 18-year-old stallion that was struck and killed on the causeway near the Assateague bridge. (Photo: National Park Service)

BERLIN, Md.- Authorities say a horse was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Assateague Island.

According to the National Park Service, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on the causeway near the bridge in Maryland. Officials said the horse N2BHSX (Jester) was dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene, and as there was no obvious trauma to the horse, his death was presumed to have been caused by severe internal injuries.

Jester was an 18-year-old stallion whose range has been centered around the causeway since 2004, according to officials. He had one mare, 29-year-old M17GM (Dee's Heart). NPS law enforcement is investigating the accident to determine if charges against the driver should be filed.