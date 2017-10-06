Ironman Race Brings Millions to Businesses, Homeowners, Local Economy



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Ironman athletes in downtown Cambridge were busy training and prepping for their big day tomorrow - just as busy as business owner Thomas Robinson.

"Sales were great last year and we're looking to dramatically improve upon that this year and really knock it out of the park," Robinson said.

Robinson says his jewelry sold so well last year, they're making special plans this year.

"We're usually closed Sunday but we didn't want to miss out on Ironman people in town, so we'll be open Sunday 12 to 4 to take part in that," Robinson said.

A Salisbury University report said the Eagleman and Ironman triathalons boosted the local economy by nearly $5 million last year. It's dollars for local businesses and homeowners in the area too.

"Money is nice. Money is is always nice, yes," said homeowner Joy Staniforth.

Staniforth lives just down the street from the race. She says every year she's been renting out bedrooms to athletes and it's not just for the money.

"No, it's really nice way of meeting people," Staniforth said.

Heather Montague is one of Staniforth's guests. With original plans to stay at a hotel, Montague says she changed her mind when she noticed the home's location to the race.

"To do a last run, to do a last bike. To pop over and you know swim in the Bay has been fantastic," Montague said. "We just feel very much at home here."

An official with Dorchester County Tourism says people from 32 different countries and 44 states will be attending this year's Ironman.