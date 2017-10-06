Ironman Race Brings Millions to Businesses, Homeowners, Local Ec - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ironman Race Brings Millions to Businesses, Homeowners, Local Economy

Posted: 10/06/2017 18:03:00 -04:00 Updated:


CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Ironman athletes in downtown Cambridge were busy training and prepping for their big day tomorrow - just as busy as business owner Thomas Robinson.

"Sales were great last year and we're looking to dramatically improve upon that this year and really knock it out of the park," Robinson said.

Robinson says his jewelry sold so well last year, they're making special plans this year.

"We're usually closed Sunday but we didn't want to miss out on Ironman people in town, so we'll be open Sunday 12 to 4 to take part in that," Robinson said.

A Salisbury University report said the Eagleman and Ironman triathalons boosted the local economy by nearly $5 million last year. It's dollars for local businesses and homeowners in the area too.

"Money is nice. Money is is always nice, yes," said homeowner Joy Staniforth.

Staniforth lives just down the street from the race. She says every year she's been renting out bedrooms to athletes and it's not just for the money.

"No, it's really nice way of meeting people," Staniforth said.

Heather Montague is one of Staniforth's guests. With original plans to stay at a hotel, Montague says she changed her mind when she noticed the home's location to the race.

"To do a last run, to do a last bike. To pop over and you know swim in the Bay has been fantastic," Montague said. "We just feel very much at home here."

An official with Dorchester County Tourism says people from 32 different countries and 44 states will be attending this year's Ironman.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Downtown Salisbury Construction Frustrates Business Owners

    Downtown Salisbury Construction Frustrates Business Owners

    10/06/2017 18:15:00 -04:002017-10-06 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:31:06 GMT
    Downtown Salisbury Construction on Main StreetDowntown Salisbury Construction on Main Street
    SALISBURY, Md.- Phase two of the Main Street construction plan is underway in Downtown Salisbury, but business owners say their frustrated with the progress. Justin Pryor, owner of The Supplement Shop, said the city originally told him the strMore
    Phase two of the Main Street construction plan is underway in Downtown Salisbury, but business owners say their frustrated with the progress.More

  • Ironman Race Brings Millions to Businesses, Homeowners, Local Economy

    Ironman Race Brings Millions to Businesses, Homeowners, Local Economy

    10/06/2017 18:03:00 -04:002017-10-06 22:03:00 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-10-06 22:08:12 GMT
    Ironman athletes in downtown Cambridge were busy training and prepping for their big day tomorrow - just as busy as business owner Thomas Robinson.More
    Ironman athletes in downtown Cambridge were busy training and prepping for their big day tomorrow - just as busy as business owner Thomas Robinson.More

  • Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    Coping with a Condemned Condo in Canal Woods

    10/04/2017 19:16:00 -04:002017-10-04 23:16:00 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-10-06 21:21:54 GMT
    Berchieri and Owens living conditionsBerchieri and Owens living conditions
    SALISBURY, Md.- A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods. Bruno Berchieri and Hunter Owens said the condominium complex felt like home. Until 10 days after moving in, it flooded.&nMore
    A couple was moving in together and after searching for the perfect place, they found it in Canal Woods.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Update: Two Suspended for Racially Charged Caesar Rodney Mascot Photo

    Update: Two Suspended for Racially Charged Caesar Rodney Mascot Photo

    The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior. 

    With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.

    More

    The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior. 

    With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.

    More

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Kent County Couple Returns Home After Surviving Crowed Targeted in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

    Kent County Couple Returns Home After Surviving Crowed Targeted in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

    A couple from Kent County on Wednesday returned home from a trip to Las Vegas, where they survived the mass shooting on Sunday that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

    Joanie Messick-Rauda and her husband Carlos Rauda were in the crowd watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when authorities said Stephen Paddock opened fire on the audience from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    More

    A couple from Kent County on Wednesday returned home from a trip to Las Vegas, where they survived the mass shooting on Sunday that killed 59 people and injured hundreds.

    Joanie Messick-Rauda and her husband Carlos Rauda were in the crowd watching Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when authorities said Stephen Paddock opened fire on the audience from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices