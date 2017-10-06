Downtown Salisbury Construction Frustrates Business Owners - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Downtown Salisbury Construction Frustrates Business Owners

SALISBURY, Md.- Phase two of the Main Street construction plan is underway in Downtown Salisbury, but business owners say their frustrated with the progress.  

Justin Pryor, owner of The Supplement Shop, said the city originally told him the street would be open by the end of September, but now estimated completion isn't until November.  By that point Pryor's shop will celebrate its first anniversary and he says the first year of business is hard enough without construction. 

"It's definitely frustrating cause I mean this is my first business that I've actually operated. So for the first whole year to be, you know, it's definitely a disappointment," Pryor said. 

Pryor said it wouldn't be as disheartening if he saw crews working hard to finish the job. 

"Like today, there's nobody out there today. I haven't seen anybody in over a week. There hasn't been a single construction worker in over a week," Pryor said.  "So there's no real demand to get it done."

Salisbury City Mayor Jacob Day said there is a reason crews have halted progression. 

"The contractor isn't out there working right now only because when the valve installation was taking place two weeks ago, or a week and a half ago these very old pipes didn't hold up very well," Day said. 

The mayor said the emergency valve has been ordered and will be installed next week.  He emphasized the massive undertaking a project like this is and says the downtown streets haven't been renovated in over a hundred years.  In the meantime he says the city is working closely to help business owners during this challenging time. 

"When a business says 'I'm struggling here and I think it's due to construction or I think it's due to whatever it may be and not just my private business issues, but I think it's due to infrastructure' well then let us come and help you," Day said. 

Mojo's Owner Joel Olive claims he hasn't seen much help since construction started right in front of his restaurant, but he's optimistic it will improve after completion. 

"I hope the city, the mayor keep on their promises of actually taking care of the people that's helped build downtown to begin with," Olive said. "We were here before this started and we want to be here after."

Mayor Day said temporary pavement for that block of Main Street will be done by Veteran's Day weekend.  The entire downtown renovation plan is on schedule to be completed by June 30, 2018 in Salisbury. 

