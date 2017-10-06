Dover Homeless Task Force Begins Work - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Homeless Task Force Begins Work

DOVER, Del. -- A task force in Dover aimed at ending homelessness in the city and surrounding area started work this week.

The Blue Ribbon Task Force to End Homelessness held a meeting Thursday night and formed its leadership and working groups.

Herb Konowitz with Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing is a member of the task force and said the group wants to try and look for ways to better serve the homeless population in the city and find stable housing.

"You can't really live in a tent for the rest of your life and a lot of these people are living in tents. Those are the types of people we're going to try to clamp down on and get back on their feet," he said.

There are an estimated 300 to 400 homeless adults in the Dover area, according to the task force, which followed a commission that studied the issue. Konowitz said one area that the task force is looking at is a number of vacant properties around the city that could be acquired and renovated to help house the homeless.

