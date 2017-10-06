Usage of Bump Stocks in Las Vegas Shooting Prompts Discussion in Delmarva

DOVER, Del. -- Some people and federal lawmakers are calling for the prohibition or restriction on the sale of bump stocks, a type of device found on rifles in the Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.

Authorities have said they found the "bump-fire stocks" on at least a dozen of the rifles found with gunman Stephen Paddock. The accessory can be attached to a semi-automatic rifle and uses a gun's recoil to bump the gun back and forth, pushing the gun's trigger against a stationary finger. The resulting motion allows rounds to be fired at a more frequent rate.

Bob Arthur, the owner of Arthur's Shooters Supplies in Berlin, said some gun owners purchase a bump stock as an alternative to owning machine guns ordinarily not available to civilians.

However, Arthur said he doesn't believe banning the sale bump stocks will be effective in preventing a mass shooting.

"You can't stop people like that. It's a shame but it's a society problem," he said.

Delaware Congesswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester on Thursday announced she would be a sponsor on legislation to ban the manufacture, transfer, sale, or importation of bump stocks.

Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige of Kent County said she supported the effort and believes banning bump stocks could help keep the devices out of the hands of people who would want to kill or harm to a large number of people.

"We have people with mental issues diagnosed as well as un-diagnosed and anyone could snap," she said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ruled several years ago that the accessories, which do not alter the actual mechanics of a firearm, do not violate federal laws on automatic weapons.

The National Rifle Association said this week it wants the agency to revisit whether the devices violate federal law. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said he believes the issue should be examined.