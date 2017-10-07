Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Oce - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

Posted: 10/07/2017 03:50:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

Maryland State Police say Master Trooper James Price, a 17-year veteran of the force assigned to the Princess Anne Barrack, was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at 76th street as he patrolled Endless Summer Crusin'. For reasons unknown at this time, police say a man darted into traffic, directly into Price's path. Price was driving in the middle lane of the three lane highway.

Police say the trooper tried to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to. The man--who did not have any identification on him--was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he later died.

The trooper was not hurt during the incident and has been placed on routine administrative leave. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is investigating the incident. When they are finished, their findings will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Update: Two Suspended for Racially Charged Caesar Rodney Mascot Photo

    Update: Two Suspended for Racially Charged Caesar Rodney Mascot Photo

    The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior. 

    With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.

    More

    The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior. 

    With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.

    More

  • Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Two Arrested in OC After Trying to Run Down Police Officers, Part 2

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

    Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

    The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.

    More

  • Usage of Bump Stocks in Las Vegas Shooting Prompts Discussion in Delmarva

    Usage of Bump Stocks in Las Vegas Shooting Prompts Discussion in Delmarva

    Some people and federal lawmakers are calling for the prohibition or restriction on the sale of bump stocks, a type of device found on rifles in the Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.

    Authorities have said they found the "bump-fire stocks" on at least a dozen of the rifles found with gunman Stephen Paddock.

    More

    Some people and federal lawmakers are calling for the prohibition or restriction on the sale of bump stocks, a type of device found on rifles in the Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.

    Authorities have said they found the "bump-fire stocks" on at least a dozen of the rifles found with gunman Stephen Paddock.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices