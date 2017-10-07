Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

Maryland State Police say Master Trooper James Price, a 17-year veteran of the force assigned to the Princess Anne Barrack, was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at 76th street as he patrolled Endless Summer Crusin'. For reasons unknown at this time, police say a man darted into traffic, directly into Price's path. Price was driving in the middle lane of the three lane highway.

Police say the trooper tried to avoid hitting the man, but was unable to. The man--who did not have any identification on him--was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he later died.

The trooper was not hurt during the incident and has been placed on routine administrative leave. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is investigating the incident. When they are finished, their findings will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.