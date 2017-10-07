Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior.
With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.More
Police say 18-year-old Antonio Ambrosino of Seaford is charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, and other charges, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The passenger in the car driven by Ambrosino is also under arrest. Police identified him as 20-year-old Arkad Espinal of Shillington, PA.More
Some people and federal lawmakers are calling for the prohibition or restriction on the sale of bump stocks, a type of device found on rifles in the Las Vegas hotel room where a gunman opened fire Sunday night on a crowd at a music festival, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds.
Authorities have said they found the "bump-fire stocks" on at least a dozen of the rifles found with gunman Stephen Paddock.More
