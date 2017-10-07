Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Asks Judge for Eligibility Ruli - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Asks Judge for Eligibility Ruling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A candidate for the Maryland Democratic Party's nomination for governor wants a judge to rule she's eligible to seek the office.

A Maryland gubernatorial candidate must have been a Maryland resident and registered voter for five years immediately preceding the election. The Washington Post reports that in a filing Friday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, Krishanti Vignarajah says she was always a registered voter, although she did not vote in Maryland for 10 years.

Vignarajah says she lived in the District of Columbia, but considered Maryland her home. She voted in the District from 2010 to 2014 and voted in Maryland in 2016. She's asking the judge for a "binding declaration confirming her right to appear on the ballot."

