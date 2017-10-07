Two Month Long Investigation Leads to Drug Bust in Milford

MILFORD, DE - A two month long drug investigation by Milford police has ended in multiple arrests.

Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police concluded the joint investigation on October 5th. They searched homes on the 200 and 400 block of North Street and 100 block of Allen Way in Milford.

During the search on the 200 block of North Street, Carl Watson, 46, and Dion Russ, 26, of Milford, were taken into custody. About 1 gram of crack cocaine was found. Watson and Russ are both facing multiple charges, including Possession with the Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine, and Conspiracy 2nd Degree.

Additionally at the house on the 400 block of North Street, Cassandra Hurd, 26 of Milford and James Hutchinson, 27 of Milford were also taken into custody after being discovered to be local fugitives and having active capiases out of Kent County and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas. No drugs were found at that residence,