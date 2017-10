LAUREL, Del. – Laurel Police are searching for a Georgetown man after he fled during an attempted traffic stop.

On Saturday, police were on 10th Street and S. Central Avenue when they tried to pull over 22-year-old Avontae C. Fortt of Georgetown. Police say Fortt drove away, creating a brief pursuit. A short time later, officers found Fortt's abandoned vehicle at the Little Creek Apartment complex.

Police say Fortt is actively wanted for several traffic related offenses and resisting arrest. If anyone has information on Fortt's whereabouts or more information on this incident, they are urged to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers (1-800-TIP-3333) or Patrolman Foskey of the Laurel Police Department (302-875-2244).