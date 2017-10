COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - University of Maryland Police say a man is facing charges after a swastika was found spray-painted on campus.

Police said in a news release Friday that 52-year-old Ronald Alford Sr. of Hyattsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons for one count of malicious destruction of property and one count related to disturbing the operations of a school. He has also been denied access to campus.

The release says the swastika was found on a trash cart at a dormitory on Sept. 27. It doesn't give further details about the incident, and a police spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press. Public records don't list a phone number for Alford, and court records don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A court hearing is scheduled for next month.