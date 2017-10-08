ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-- Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend.

Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspect s wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

During their investigation, police say they discovered information that led them to beleive the same two suspects committed the same crime at convenience store in Queen Anne's County roughly 35-45 minutes prior.

While police have not said where the stores are exactly located or if the suspects are male or female, they say they believe the suspect vehicle could be a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maryland State Police's Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.