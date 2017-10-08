Laurel Police Arrest Man Involved in Hit & Run Crash

LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department is releasing new details about an arrest made late last month.

Police say on September 27th, 43-year-old Kevin Kovash of Laurel was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and driving while his license was suspended. Police say they were called to northbound Sussex Highway for a car that was not maintaining its lane of travel and had damage to the front. Police sat they were told the car had turned off the highway and traveling towards the center of town. In later 911 calls, people said the car had driven into a ditch on Gordy Road.

Police say at this time they made contact with the driver, Kevin Kovash, who was extremely intoxicated. As the Laurel Police Department investigated, the discovered Kovash was involved in a hit and run crash involving several other vehicles in Delmar, Maryland.

Kovash is now awaiting charges in Maryland. In Delaware, he was issued several traffic violations and released with a later court date.