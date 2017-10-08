Laurel Police Arrest Man Involved in Hit & Run Crash

A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.More
The Caesar Rodney School District on Thursday said two students have been suspended in response to an offensive picture posted to social media that was widely re-circulated the night prior.
With the help of Delaware State Police, two students have been found responsible for the post and will face disciplinary action up to and including expulsion, the district said. The district said no criminal charges will be filed over the image, which included a racial slur.
A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.
