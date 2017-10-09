County Officials Seek Tightened Access to Body Cam Footage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

County Officials Seek Tightened Access to Body Cam Footage

BALTIMORE (AP)- A resolution before a county council would urge Maryland's General Assembly to tighten the rules governing public access to police body camera footage.

The Baltimore Sun reports two Republican members of the Baltimore County Council introduced the measure to advocate for statewide legislation that would regulate public access to protect privacy.

The county announced last week that the police department had finished training and outfitting around 1,400 police officers with body cameras.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who supports the resolution, says transparency is important but the Public Information Act doesn't adequately protect privacy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland says state law provides sufficient privacy protections. ACLU attorney David Rocah says body camera footage can be redacted.

A council vote is scheduled for Oct. 16.

