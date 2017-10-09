Police Investigating Dover Hotel Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Dover Hotel Robbery

Posted: 10/09/2017 11:56:00 -04:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a south Dover hotel early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a man entered the Best Western Galaxy Inn on East Lebanon Road and approached an employee and demanded money from the register. The man was holding an unknown object, possibly and ice pick. The employee turned over the cash before leaving the hotel, according to police.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask. 

No surveillance photos were available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crime Units at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    More

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

    Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

  • Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

    More

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices