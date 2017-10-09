Police Investigating Dover Hotel Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a south Dover hotel early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a man entered the Best Western Galaxy Inn on East Lebanon Road and approached an employee and demanded money from the register. The man was holding an unknown object, possibly and ice pick. The employee turned over the cash before leaving the hotel, according to police.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask.

No surveillance photos were available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Troop 3 Major Crime Units at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.