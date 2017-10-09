18-Year-Old in Serious Condition After Stabbed by Uncle in Prest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: 18-year-old in Serious Condition After Stabbed by Uncle in Preston

Posted: 10/09/2017 12:33:00 -04:00 Updated:

PRESTON, Md.- Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Preston man accused of stabbing his 18-year-old nephew after an argument.

Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood on Dover Bridge Road on Sunday, Oct. 8, to find 54-year-old Gary Lee Ireland stabbed his nephew, 18-year-old Zachery Ryan Ireland.

Deputies said Zachery was stabbed after an argument with his uncle.  

The victim was treated by EMS and airlifted to University of Maryland Hospital - R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, for life0threatening injuries. According to police, Zachery was listed in critical condition, but was upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Gary has been charged with:

  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • First- and second-degree assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Concealed dangerous weapon

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this incident to call 410-479-2515.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    More

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    More

  • Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

    Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

  • Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

    More

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices