Police: 18-year-old in Serious Condition After Stabbed by Uncle in Preston

PRESTON, Md.- Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Preston man accused of stabbing his 18-year-old nephew after an argument.

Deputies said they responded to a neighborhood on Dover Bridge Road on Sunday, Oct. 8, to find 54-year-old Gary Lee Ireland stabbed his nephew, 18-year-old Zachery Ryan Ireland.

Deputies said Zachery was stabbed after an argument with his uncle.

The victim was treated by EMS and airlifted to University of Maryland Hospital - R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, for life0threatening injuries. According to police, Zachery was listed in critical condition, but was upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Gary has been charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder

First- and second-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Concealed dangerous weapon

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this incident to call 410-479-2515.