Attorneys Dismiss Suit Over Discharge of Overweight Del. Trooper

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Attorneys have agreed to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by a former Delaware state trooper who claimed she was forced to resign because she was overweight.



A stipulation of dismissal was filed Monday in a lawsuit filed in 2014 by former trooper Deborah Jester. No details were provided.



Jester, who served more than 15 years on the police force, was placed in the Delaware State Police weight control program in April 2011. She was warned almost two years later, in February 2013, that she could be terminated within 90 days if she did not come into compliance with the weight standards.



Jester, who was ultimately discharged in June 2013, argued that she was the victim of gender discrimination, and that she was not afforded due process.