Milford Police Arrest Seaford Man Wanted by the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department's Patrol Division has arrested a man who they say was operating a vehicle with equipment violations and wanted by the United States Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Officers say on Friday, October 6, 38-year-old Marco Florez-Hernandez of Seaford, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with noticeable equipment violations.

According to police, the officer conducted a traffic stop and Florez-Hernandez originally gave a false name.

At that time, the police department says the officer used a finger print scanner that showed he was wanted by the ICE.

Florez-Hernandez has been charged with:

Criminal impersonation

Driving without a valid license

Rear lamps and reflectors in a red color

Operating a vehicle with improper window tinting

Florez-Hernandez was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $1003.00 cash only, in addition to being detained by the ICE.