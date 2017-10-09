Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seafo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seaford

Posted: 10/09/2017 15:23:00 -04:00 Updated:

SEAFORD, Del.- Authorities say a tip from the public led to the rescue of 31 severely neglected animals from a property in Seaford, Del. 

The state Division of Public Health's Office of Animal Welfare said that after receiving the tip on Sunday, Delaware Animal Services officials visited the site and obtained a search warrant. They found approximately 43 dead dogs and took into custody another 32 animals, including 31 dogs and a cat.

Officials said of the animals seized, 27 were severely ill and were taken for emergency veterinary care, where one had to be euthanized. The surviving 31 animals are recovering at Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Georgetown campus for further medical care and sheltering.

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be forthcoming, according to investigators. The Office of Animal Welfare urges anyone with information on this case or to report possible animal cruelty to call 302-255-4646.

The Office of Animal Welfare enforces animal cruelty, animal control, and rabies laws within the state of Delaware.

