Frankford Decides Not to Unify Police Departments with Dagsboro

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The towns of Frankford and Dagsboro will not have one police force after all.

Earlier this year, the towns discussed unifying their departments. Last month, meetings were held in both towns to discuss the proposal. The deal would have required Frankford to add two officers, and all officers would report to Dagsboro Police Chief Floyd Toomey. Toomey said the unification would have added near 24 hour police coverage to both towns. Frankford councilman Marty Presley says the idea was great, just too expensive.

"It would've increased our budget by about 65,000 per year and that's something we didn't budget for," Presley explains. "So that would've mandated a tax increase of approximately 56 percent for personal property taxes."

Presley says the town is still struggling financially after Mountaire Farms disconnected from their water system. Had that not been the case, things could've turned out differently.

"I think long term it would've been in the best interest for both our towns especially Frankford's," Presley says. "I think the timing was just inappropriate where we are at right now but I think long term it's a tremendous opportunity."

Chief Toomey says he completely understands where Frankford is coming from.

"We are not upset. I wish Frankford luck in their pursuit of continuing their police department," he says. "It's only disappointing to me from the aspect that I think it would've been mutually beneficial to both towns."

In Dagsboro, the police department will remain unchanged. In Frankford, the town will be meeting in the near future to discuss whether they'll fund their own department or contract out to the Delaware State Police. Currently, Frankford employs one part time officer. That officer works full time at the Dagsboro police department.