Rehoboth Intersection Closed For Sewer Work

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The intersection of Second Street and Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the city's storm sewers.

The intersection's storm sewer manhole is being replaced to connect to storm sewer improvements at the new city hall's east lot. Despite the closure, businesses and homes will be accessible on either side of the intersection. Detour signage is in place for motorists as well.

The work is set to finish Tuesday October 10th at 7 pm.