Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Charges in Milford

Posted: 10/09/2017 16:42:00 -04:00 Updated:
Nicholis Jackson (left) and Anthony Taylor Nicholis Jackson (left) and Anthony Taylor

MILFORD, Del.- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men on Friday, according to Milford police.

A little after 8 a.m., an officer pulled over a Honda Accord being driven with expired registration on 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard. Two men in the car, 25-year-old Nicholis T. Jackson and 26-year-old Anthony P. Taylor, were both wanted by several Delaware courts, police said.

According to police, Taylor initially provided officers with a fake name.

Both men were arrested without incident.

Police searched the car and found a .380 handgun, drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine.

Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving while suspended, expired tags, no valid insurance in possession, unregistered motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $30,001 secured.

Taylor was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $26,001 secured.

Both are being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution. Jackson and Taylor are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Oct. 13 at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas. 

 

