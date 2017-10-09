Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

Posted: 10/09/2017 17:29:00 -04:00 Updated:

Salisbury, Md.- Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more. 

"The crate has shift doors on both sides so we can bring the crate in secure it to a wall and open the doors and transfer and animal in safely," Salisbury Zoo Director, Ralph Piland said.

That crate was moved onto a truck Friday afternoon and is now on its way down to South America to pick up the bear.

However, once Pinocchio arrives in Maryland he won't immediately be moved into the same exhibit as Chaska, the bear that currently resides at the zoo. It'll take sometime to introduce the two bears and allow them to acclimate to their new environment.

This isn't the first time the Salisbury Zoo has had these types of Andean bears. In years past, they've even had a bear cub who drew in a big crowd. Now, the zoo is hoping to breed cubs once again.

"It's a chance for us to step up more on the international level and be an active player in conservation that's meaningful and be able to represent that here and bring that message back and make it real for the people in the community," Piland said.

Pinocchio will arrive on Delmarva sometime this November.

 

