Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Lewes

LEWES, De. -- One man has died after a serious car crash on Coastal Highway today. 

According to Delaware State Police, a 40-year-old Lewes man was driving northbound on Coastal Highway (SR1) when the pick-up truck crossed the grass median and struck a 25-year-old Lewes woman driving south on the road. The crash occurred around 1:19 p.m. today. 

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he was pronounced dead; his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The woman was transported to the same hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Police said impairment may be a factor on behalf of the man, but are continuing to investigate the crash. 

The two left lanes of SR1 southbound and the far left lane of SR1 northbound were closed for two and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared, police said. 

 

 

 

