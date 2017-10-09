Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Car Crash in Lewes

Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.More
Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.More
A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.More
A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.More