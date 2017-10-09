Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police.

The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door. MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

Jack Stoddard said the crime surprised him because the area is normally safe. He and his wife moved here from New York because of the great area.

"It was very surprising, you know, a little bit shocking. I guess desperate times people do crazy things," Stoddard said.

Anup Zalavadia owns a liquor store across the highway. Zalavadia said he's increased security cameras at his business because of recent crimes to surrounding establishments.

"People that choose to target small business workers especially, we work day and night. It's absolutely disgusting," Zalavadia said. "I hope they do catch that guy very soon."

Pep Up's headquarters said surveillance video was recording at the time of the break in. The video will be released at a later time.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said the second burglary was at a Shore Stop in Stevensville. A group of local law enforcement agencies are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the pair of crimes along the mid shore.