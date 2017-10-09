Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside. 

Jack Stoddard said the crime surprised him because the area is normally safe.  He and his wife moved here from New York because of the great area. 

"It was very surprising, you know, a little bit shocking. I guess desperate times people do crazy things," Stoddard said. 

Anup Zalavadia owns a liquor store across the highway.  Zalavadia said he's increased security cameras at his business because of recent crimes to surrounding establishments. 

"People that choose to target small business workers especially, we work day and night. It's absolutely disgusting," Zalavadia said.  "I hope they do catch that guy very soon."

Pep Up's headquarters said surveillance video was recording at the time of the break in.  The video will be released at a later time. 

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said the second burglary was at a Shore Stop in Stevensville.  A group of local law enforcement agencies are meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the pair of crimes along the mid shore. 

  ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

  Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

  Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

    Morning Weather for Monday, October 9, 2017

