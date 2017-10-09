Third Baltimore Officer to Plead Guilty in Fraud Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Third Baltimore Officer to Plead Guilty in Fraud Case

Posted: 10/09/2017 19:12:00 -04:00



BALTIMORE (AP) - A third Baltimore police officer is set to plead guilty in federal court to robbing and illegally detaining residents and billing for overtime hours not worked.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore Police Detective Jemell Rayam will plead guilty on Tuesday. He is among eight officers, all part of an elite gun squad, federally indicted on racketeering charges stemming from allegedly unlawfully arresting and robbing people, and participating in an overtime fraud scheme.

Two other officers have so far pleaded guilty to federal charges and a fourth officer is slated to appear in court on Thursday to change his not guilty plea, according to the newspaper.

The case has had a profound impact on criminal cases in Baltimore. Prosecutors have dropped more than 100 cases involving the indicted officers.

  • ATMs Stolen in Dorchester and Queen Anne's Counties

    Maryland State Police say they need the public's help finding two people they say stole ATMs over the weekend Police say shortly before 3 a.m. they responded to convenience store in Cambridge. On scene, they realized two suspects wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves broke into the store. They then backed up a pickup truck to the store's edge, attached a rope or chain to the store's ATM and then literally pulled the ATM through the front of the building.

  • Two Month Long Drug Investigation Concludes in Milford

    A two-month long drug investigation in Kent County has ended in multiple arrests. Milford Police's Drug Unit and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team concluded the joint investigation Friday.

  • Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

